Beekeepers to hold benefit auction

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Beekeepers Association is spreading awareness about bees by preparing for their benefit auction on Saturday.

The auction will be at the Scotland County Arts Council and will feature bee equipment and boxes, baked goods, furniture — including an air hockey table and a kitchen sink — and more. The proceeds from the auction go back into the community to spread information about bees.

“This is our second year with the auction and last year was extremely successful,” said Phillip Haines, president of SCBA. “The event helps us raise finances to be able to go out in the community and educate the youth on bees and the importance of pollinators … it allowed us to have bee schools and be at the John Blue Festival handing out pamphlets.”

Haines added that the SCBA will also be at Christmas on Main on Nov. 24 to spread awareness as well. Over the past few years, there has been a shortage of bees and the effects can be felt across the country as bees are a vital part of how food grows.

“This is a great fundraiser for us to not only spread awareness but also be able to fund a lot of what we’re doing to educate the community,” Haines said. “Last year there were around 50 to 60 people at the event so we’re hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.”

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the auction will begin at 4 p.m. the Scotland County Arts Council is located at 131 South Main Street in Laurinburg.

Haines added the SCBA meets monthly and is open to anyone who wants to attend, you do not have to be a beekeeper. The meetings are on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Scotland County Cooperative Extension at 231 Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

