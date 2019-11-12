Scotland County brings home Senior Games medals

LAURINBURG — Scotland County received plenty of attention recently when four residents brought home medals this fall from the annual North Carolina Senior Games.

For 36 years, the statewide games have been providing seniors the opportunity to compete in 52 different categories. The various events ranging from swimming to shuffleboard and even including the arts with painting and photography began in September and ran through Nov. 10 with the different events spread throughout the several months.

The Scotland County Games were held back in May with 135 seniors participating at the local level. Those who competed were able to qualify for the state-level competition and 27 seniors represented the area in the state final games.

“As Senior Games coordinator we would like to recognize those individuals and their remarkable achievements,” said Amanda Baker. “We’d like to congratulate these individuals on their accomplishments and for representing Scotland County well. If you see these individuals around town, please congratulate them as well. We are looking forward to the Senior Games in 2020.”

Andy Kurtzman led the way on the medal stand, competing in swimming and winning gold in the 50-yard butterfly, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle. He also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle.

William Tyson Sr., received silver in the shuffleboard competition; and bringing home another silver for double bowling were Curtis Monroe and Charles McLeod.

The games began with a vision to create a year-round health promotion and wellness education program for adults 55 years of age plus, which how now been lowered to 50-plus. Two years after the first Senior Games the SilverArts were added to give seniors an outlet for creative expression.

For information on the 2020 senior games, contact Baker at 910-369-0686.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Andy-Kurtzman-3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Andy-Kurtman-2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Andy-Kurtzman.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_State-finalist.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_mr.-tyson-2.jpeg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Mr.-Tyson-1-.jpeg