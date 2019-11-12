LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre is in partnership with the Scotland County Arts Council to host performances of the comedy play, “Sylvia,” by playwrite A.R. Gurney.

St. Andrews theatre instructor Cinny Beggs will be directing “Sylvia” at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg in early December.

The play is about a couple who move to downtown Manhattan. One of the main characters, Greg, finds a dog at the park with a collar around its neck with a tag that says, “Sylvia.” Sylvia stays with the couple as she helps Greg with his frustrations with his job as a financial trader, but creates a rivalry wit Greg’s wife Kate. The couple’s marriage is soon in jeopardy until they both learn to compromise with keeping Sylvia.

“The play is very well written and so a lot of the lines speak for themselves, and the comedy starts to come through with that,” Beggs said. “You start adding a little comedy and some little nuances that make a show, a good show and I’m having a good time working with [the play].”

There will be performances on Dec. 4, 5 and 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. The performance will run for under two hours.

According to Beggs, “Sylvia” will be played by Maya Hunt, Greg will be played by Bob Dyer and Kate will be played by Ruth Ann Harris. Nick Williams will be playing three other characters, but it will not be announced until the show.

Tickets will be available at storyartscenter.org, Terry’s Boutique, Harley’s Tuxedo & Gifts and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The tickets vary from $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students.

According to the flyer, a portion of the ticket sales will go to the Scotland County Humane Society. People can also bring in donations.

There is a plan for a dinner on Dec. 6, but that time will be announced later.

For information, go to the website, storyartscenter.org.

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

ENCORE! to presentplay in December