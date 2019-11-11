Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into the home and then broke a 60-inch TV valued at $500.

Larceny

LAURINBURG —Metro PCS on US 401 reported to police on Saturday that four black juveniles came into the store and stole an iPhone XR and iPhone 6s totaling $850 before running off.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had caused $200 by shooting their Kia with a BB-gun.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Dunbar Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had caused $300 by shooting their Jeep with a BB-gun.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had caused $250 by shooting their Toyota with a BB-gun.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Food Lion reported to police on Saturday that someone had attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The person told officers they had gotten the bill as change from the Dollar Tree earlier in the day.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Elisabeth Cribb, 32, of Maxton was arrested Friday for a cyberstalking warrant. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — James Bufkin, 69, of Tabor City was arrested Saturday for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Ernest Brown, 56, of Maxton was arrested Saturday for a failure to appear warrant. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tyquan Ellerbe, 28, of Red Springs was arrested on Sunday for a failure to appear out of Robeson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — David Rodgers, 31, of Hamlet was arrested Sunday for four failure to appear warrants out of Anson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_annacrime-5.jpg