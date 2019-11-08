PEMBROKE – The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke presents “Noises Off!” Nov. 14-15.

The show begins at 8 p.m. both nights and is sponsored by McDonald’s–Rust Enterprises. Tickets are $21 and $16 for adults, and $5 for children and students. UNCP students get in for $2 with ID. “Noises Off” follows a group of actors as they rehearse a play entitled “Nothing On.”

The play seems to be doomed before its first performance as the actors are riddled with forgotten lines, a love triangle, missing props and other mishaps. The audience gets to see the hilarious pandemonium unfold backstage.

Michael Frayn’s 1982 classic is directed by the director of the UNCP theatre program, Jonathan Drahos (The Three Musketeers, Strike at the Wind!).

“I am so grateful to be able to direct what is now considered to be a classic comedic masterpiece,” said Drahos.

“The play is rigorous physically and our cast, a mix of professional New York actors and UNCP students, are collaborative and innovative. I continue to be inspired by their creative energies.”

This will be the third artist-in-residency production included as part of the GPAC season. Professional actors work with UNCP students for over a month to rehearse the play. The program gives students a learning opportunity to work side-by-side with working professionals.

“As a performing arts center, we are unique in that we are also on a university campus,” said James Bass, director of GPAC and producer for the play. “This program gives our students the opportunity to network with professionals from a major entertainment market as they work together to create a quality, big stage show.”

Noises Off! is one of several performances that is being held in conjunction with the Act I Diner’s Club. Themed meals will be available for an extra charge and will be served prior to performances in GPAC. Tickets are sold separately at the GPAC Box Office.

Other season performances at GPAC include the “11th Annual Holiday Extravaganza,” “The Nutcracker,” “Bandstand” and more. For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361.