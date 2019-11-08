Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hammond Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $200 damage the double-pane window of the residence by shooting it.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Damahn McNeill, 19, of Spruce Street was arrested Thursday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given an $800 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Wees, 19, of McColl Road was arrested Thursday for resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Sampson, 60 of Covington Street was arrested Friday for breaking and entering and aggravated assault. He wasn’t given a bond.

