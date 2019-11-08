Getting skilled people into good jobs

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is partnering with VBC | Manufacturing, a division of the Volumetric Building Companies to connect skilled people with stable work, excellent benefits and bonus opportunities.

VBC | Manufacturing is offering a class for people who have knowledge or skills in plumbing, electrical systems, roofing, carpentry and any other skilled trade. The class will provide education on the work environment and the company’s philosophies for redefining the commercial modular industry. It will also include a skills assessment to place people in positions with the company that best suit their strengths and knowledge.

“The goal of the class is to identify passionate people to join our team in a variety of roles at our Hamlet facility,” said Shawn Hendrix, Volumetric Building Companies vice-president of marketing. “Our business depends on every team member as an important part in delivering our unique solutions in construction and manufacturing.”

Those who complete the class will be guaranteed an interview with VBC | Manufacturing for a first-shift job that offers attractive benefits, such as paid holidays, healthcare coverage, weekly production bonuses, educational incentives and growth opportunities.

First shift operates from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; employees are also paid on a weekly basis. The average salary for a job at the Hamlet facility is $39,270, which is several thousand dollars higher than the average salary for Richmond County.

“This is an excellent opportunity to work first shift, bring home a sizeable paycheck each week and work for a company that wants to invest in its employees,” said Angineek Gillenwater, Workforce & Economic Development Program director for RichmondCC.

Gillenwater is working with VBC | Manufacturing on coordinating the class for getting skilled people into jobs with the company. An information session for the class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Cole Auditorium.

“We encourage people who are looking for a career, not just a job, to come to this session to learn more about the class and to meet the leaders at Volumetric,” Gillenwater said.

For information about the session on Nov. 12, contact Gillenwater at 910-410-1848 or email [email protected] For information on Volumetric, visit https://www.vaughanbuckley.com/.

Wylie Bell is director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.

VBC | Manufacturing partnering with RichmondCC