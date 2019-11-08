Rotary Club to open doors to public for special program

LAURINBURG — It’s not often the Rotary Club of Laurinburg opens its weekly meeting to the public, but Tuesday will be one of those — for a special reason.

At the conclusion of the Rotary’s lunch, at about 1 p.m., Club President Beacham McDougald will turn the program over to Mary Wayne Watson, a Road Scholar with the NC Humanities Council who is the great-niece of Poet Laureate John Charles McNeill (1874-1907), a Wagram native.

Watson is a professor emeritus of humanities and social studies at Nash Community College. She received her PhD from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She created the John Charles McNeill Seminar at the urging of a childhood neighbor in Scotland County, who pressed her to present a reading to a group of McNeill devotees.

The reading was so well received that it seemed fitting for her, as McNeill’s great niece, to continue to spread the word, to carry the torch. Creating this presentation motivated Watson to look further into the landscape and traditions that were common to both McNeill and historian Gerald W. Johnson. In so doing she discovered a series of letters written during the Civil War by her great-grandmother and her sisters in Scotland County to a family in Moore County.

Those letters became the basis for a look at women’s views during the Civil War period in North Carolina.

About John Charles McNeill

McNeill was born in Wagram in 1874, where he lived until he went to Winston-Salem to attend Wake Forest University.

While there, McNeill studied law and graduated valedictorian of his class in 1897. He then went on to receive a master’s degree in English in 1899.

A few years later, McNeill moved to Lumberton and set up a law practice — although he reportedly preferred journalism and poetry. It was there that he began submitting items, including poetry, to the local weekly newspaper.

McNeill was elected to the state senate in 1903 and, in 1904, he joined the staff of The Charlotte Observer. He took first place one year later in the first-ever competition for the Patterson Cup, a state-wide literary contest — giving him the unofficial title of North Carolina’s Poet Laureate.

McNeill was only 33 when he died, but his boyhood home was restored and opened to the public at Temperance Hall in Wagram.

