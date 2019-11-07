Detective White earns state recognition

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department had one of its own recognized for his training and commitment to the criminal investigation certificate program.

Lt. Jeremy White is the first officer in the department to be given this award by the state. White had to put in 500 hours of advance training at the North Carolina Justice Academy ranging from death investigations to search warrant writing.

“It’s a lot of time traveling and sitting through classes,” White said. “But I learned a lot and I was able to take a lot of what I learned to apply to my investigations on daily basis. I’ve noticed that my actual investigative work has gotten better through the advance training.”

White added that now the investigators in the office are also on tract to also earn their certificates as well.

“We’re extremely proud of Lt. Jeremy White and his accomplishment we know how intense it is to receive such a prestigious award,” said Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “He’s the first in the department to receive such an award and it’s not just about him but the detective division we have here and their commitment to excellence and commitment to learning and their commitment to the department and the City of Laurinburg.”

Williams added that the department is very proud of White’s accomplishment adding that the certificate is signed by the Attorney General illustrating the importance of it.

“There’s a reason very few have this award is because of the requirement and rigor that goes along with achieving this award,” Williams said. “Hopefully it is a standard that we will retain in the detective division in years to come.”

Since completing the program some of the requirements have changed like switching the 500 hours to 400 hours.

“It was a lot of hard work, but it paid off getting this award,” White told WLNC. “I want to thank the police department, my family and my friends.”

