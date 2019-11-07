Optimist Club preparing for tree sales

LAURINBURG — While people might be divided into when it’s acceptable to put up a Christmas tree, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg will be letting those who are hunting for the perfect tree their turn at picking one from the Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot.

Starting on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. beside the Clinton Inn on U.S. 401 South, residents can come to pick out their fresh trees — though the lot will begin tempting residents a week beforehand as members unload and set up with the help of the St. Andrew’s soccer team.

Since 1963, the club has been selling Christmas trees for people to be able to have “real” trees for the holiday with around 700 Frazier Fir trees varying from five to 12 feet.

This year the idea to open a satellite location in Laurel Hill was thrown out, but due to the amount of work already put in by volunteers, members decided to keep just the singular lot. But there is a way for people to get trees if they can’t make it to the lot.

“If someone does want a tree but can’t drive or make it out to the lot, we can do our best to accommodate them,” said Secretary Bear Hughes. “If they’ll contact an Optimist member, we can work it out with delivering a tree to them.”

Besides trees, there will also be Frazier Fir wreaths. The trees and wreaths cost between $24 to $225 dollars depending on the trees’ height and the wreathes size. The stands cost from $40 to $60 depending on how large the trees are and the watering elf costs about $5.

The lot’s hours are Monday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. It will not be opened on Black Friday. They will accept cash, check, credit cards, Apple or Android Pay.

