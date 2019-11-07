Municipal election turnout‘right in line’ at 29.59%

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County Board of Elections, reviews the precinct information before the votes are put into a computer. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County Board of Elections, reviews the precinct information before the votes are put into a computer.

LAURINBURG — As contentious and important as Tuesday’s municipal election shaped up to be in Laurinburg, less than 30% of registered voters chose to cast a ballot either during One-Stop Early Voting or on election day.

“I think it’s right in line with the past couple municipals,” said Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County Board of Elections. “Normally, the mayor race brings out more voters, but we were a little slower during One-Stop and election day made up for it — so it was about right overall.”

In Scotland County, a total of 3,296 voters visited the Board of Elections or polls, which is 29.59% of the 11,138 registered voters.

County wide, voters elected four mayors — in Laurinburg, Wagram, Gibson and East Laurinburg — as well as several board members.

A majority of the votes were cast in the city of Laurinburg, where 2,994 ballots were cast in the mayoral election that gave a victory to James “Jim” Willis. A total of 1,043 votes were cast in the city’s District 1 race that put Don Rainer on the City Council; and 1,984 ballots were cast in the city’s District 2 race that returned incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams to her City Council seat.

Canvasing of the municipal election results will take place Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Board of Elections before those results are verified and sent to the state.

There are, however, still two positions that remain in flux.

One of those is on the Wagram Board of Commissioners, where one of the three vacant positions remains unfilled. Kendrick Thomas and Cullen Edwards were each elected to fill seats on the board, but when incumbent Bernice M. Gorham recently passed away, her seat was left up to write-in votes.

According to Parker, there were four write-in ballots cast for that seat, and each one was for a different person.

“We will contact all four individuals and ask if they are interested,” Parker said. “If more than one is interested, they will come to the Board of Elections for a tie-breaker — which could be a coin flip, draw straws or pull a name from a hat, depending on the number interested.”

The other position still up in the air is outside Scotland County, but is of interest to some county voters.

Voting for Maxton mayor, once ballots were counted between Scotland and Robeson counties, saw Victor Womack finish with 234 votes and Paul Davis gather 233 votes.

“Scotland County did not have any provisionals for that race cast here, but Robeson County had 21 provisionals cast. Between now and canvas, Robeson County will review those provisionals and the board will decide which ones will and will not count — so that could make the margin a little larger.

“Even though a candidate only wins by one vote in a municipal election, they still win,” she added. “The only option the losing candidate has is to ask for a machine recount.”

Surrounding counties

Turnout for the municipal election in nearby counties were far slimmer than Scotland County saw.

Those numbers included just 22.1% in Robeson County; 18.4% in Richmond County; 16.28% in Hoke County; 9.5% in Cumberland County; and 24.33% in Moore County.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County Board of Elections, reviews the precinct information before the votes are put into a computer. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_BOEdell.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County Board of Elections, reviews the precinct information before the votes are put into a computer.

Canvasing is set for Nov. 15 at BOE