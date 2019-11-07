I. Ellis Johnson’s Class of 1969 holds 50th reunion

LAURINBURG — I. Ellis Johnson School 50th class reunion of 1969 was held the weekend of Sept. 13-15 to reminisce high school days and rekindle old friendships.

The reunion started on Friday, Sept. 13, for registration, meet and greet at 7 p.m. located at St. Johns Holiness Church on North Main Street in Laurinburg. The attendance of the alumni’s was local to North Carolina and from out of state.

Saturday morning, Sept, 14, alumni gathered at I. Ellis Johnson School to take our last tour of the school. This walk down memory lane tour was significant for three major reasons. The school as we know it today will close and relocate to another area of Laurinburg with the new name South Johnson School. The class of 1969 was the last segregated graduating class in Scotland County and the class that published the first and last IEJ High School yearbook.

The Class of 1969 reunion black tie gala was surely an enchanted evening held Saturday night, September 14, 2019 at the Storytelling & Art Center on South Main Street in Laurinburg. The room was appointed with maroon and gray accents for tabletops and chairs. Each table had a tall round vase with red roses submerged in water and small tea lite candles floating at the top. The Master of Ceremony was Jimmy Rogers, Class President. The Planning Committee (Sue Gibson Wright, Secretary; Charles Howard, Treasurer; Wayne Gibson, Diane Ingram, Willie Jean Ingram-Burton; Norma Hill Leak, and Nadine Manning Stegall) had designated roles for participation in the program.

We were delighted with a folklore story told by: Tyris Jones. A tribute was made to attending teachers: Mrs. McDougald, Mrs. Biggs and Mr. Penn. Also, a tribute to Linda Patterson Leak now decease who was the initiator and driving spirit to have a 50th class reunion. Linda’s daughter, Lasell Leak accepted her plaque of appreciation. The dinner was very delicious. There was an amazing candy table in our mascot colors (maroon and gray) that had diverse sizes and shapes of vases and bowls.

The golden anniversary concluded the activity Sunday, Sept. 15, by attending the worship service at Galilee United Methodist Church located on McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg.

This was an amazing evening and certainly a lifetime memorable event.

We want to thank those who shared in the celebration by submitting their advertising in our 1969 50th Year Ram Alumni Booklet: Sonya’s Florist, Laurinburg City Council, Curtis Leak Sr.; NC State Representative, Garland Pierce and Norma Hill Leak family. A big thanks to our local Walmart store for providing the tote bags.

Catering provided by Chason’s Grandsons of Fayetteville; candy table creation by Jackie McCollum; DJ Audio Specialist provided by Mr. Gobson; photographers were James Reed (Reunion Gala Photos) and Bernard Jones (IEJ School Photos).

Nadine Manning Stegall is a member of the Class of 1969.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Reunion.jpg