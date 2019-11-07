CareSouth Carolina to host Veterans Appreciation Day

HARTSVILLE, South Carolina — CareSouth Carolina will show appreciation to veterans by offering free health and dental screenings to military veterans on Saturday, Nov. 16.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans can bring their Current Veterans Card or DD-214 discharge papers (DD-256 for reserve members and NGB22 for National Guard members) to CareSouth Carolina’s Hartsville Medical office located at 1268 South Fourth Street and receive free health screenings.

Courtney Hooks served as a water purification specialist in the U.S. Army National Guard Company A, 351st Aviation Support Battalion, in Hartsville for about five years.

Following her stint in the Army National Guard, Hooks began working at Talley Metals when she saw a flyer for CareSouth Carolina’s Veterans Appreciation Day event in 2018.

“It was really nice to see them trying to do something for veterans and express appreciation,” Hooks said. “It intrigued me because it was a way to see a provider, get some things checked out, and get professional opinions.”

Hooks said the event went smoothly and she was able to meet with several professionals and receive helpful health screenings.

“Some people don’t’ have insurance or they don’t have a job where they can afford health care,” Hooks said. “CareSouth does a good job with the sliding scale and it speaks a lot about how much they care about the community and veterans to put on an event like that.”

Lynn Lane, a Chesterfield native, served as a casualty clerk in the U.S. Army for a little more than three years at Fort Stewart, Georgia before electing to retire. Lane lived in Florida for several years, but made the decision to move back home in 2017.

She was in the midst of transitioning her documents from the Veterans Affairs office in Florida to Columbia, SC when she heard about CareSouth Carolina’s Veterans Appreciation Day event in 2018.

“I saw something in the Chesterfield County Shopper and I felt like I needed to get some stuff checked out,” Lane said. “CareSouth did screenings, blood tests and it went rather smoothly. I was really impressed and it helped provide that gap care that I needed.”

Lane said she enjoyed the vendors on-site and appreciated the help she received. She said she would recommend it to any veteran looking for health screenings or an opportunity to gain needed assistance.

“There was a representative from the V.A. there,” Lane said. “He was available for people to sit with him and help you figure out the next steps.”

This year, services provided at the event will include medical examinations, ear & retinal eye exams, blood sugar testing, oxygen levels, blood pressure & Hemoglobin (HA1C) screenings, Dental screenings for Emergent pain, and much more.

Welvista, SC Thrive, Veteran Advisors and VA Card Assistance will also be in attendance.

To sign up, please call 843-332-3422. Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted until the schedule is full.

The event is sponsored by the CareFIRST Carolina Foundation, CareSouth Carolina and the United Way of Hartsville.

Andrew Boardwine is a communications specialist with CareSouth Carolinas. He can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_1Hooks.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_2Lane.jpg