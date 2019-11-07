All of us are familiar with being down. Whether it’s down in the dumps, down and out, or down the hatch.

Either way you look at it, it’s not good.

Being down is a “low place.” It’s a place that nobody likes to be in because nobody wants to be down.

We have to admit, it’s not a good thing to be knocked down. It doesn’t feel good to be knocked down because of what’s being said. We have suffered a temporary defeat in that particular place even though we are standing tall, it took something for us to get here.

Somewhere along the way we had our “down” moments. Someone is down today. Down because of the loss of a loved one especially as we venture closer to the holiday season.

It brings out the best of us when loved ones are here but it can be depressing when loved ones are gone.

All of us, if only for a moment, know about being down. Folks are down today because they’ve messed up and are disappointed with themselves.

Some are down because they are unemployed and can’t find a job. Others today are down because they are broke and the bills are due.

Community, when you have no money, there is no worse feeling. If you do have money but your bills are more than your income, it can put you down.

There are those who are down because of a broken relationship. When you are in love with someone and they break your heart, you can be down and out.

All of us today, had an episode of being down somewhere in our lives. Down because we were hurting all the time, became weary in well doing, from negative situations that had not changed, had treatments, surgeries and blood transfusions, and Satan is relentless in his attacks against us.

The statement of this subject, “I may be down but I’m not out,” should be in the mouth of every born-again believer.

For if you are still breathing you are not out. Some things we have to verbally speak into the air. According to Proverbs 18:21, “There is power in the tongue.”

I say that because there is nothing worse when you are down than to have someone taunt you and kick you while you’re down. To do so is to add insult to injury.

The nation, Judah, had sinned and judgment had fallen. They were now in the down and are depressed people.

Micah, a minor prophet, sought to declare unto the nation their sin.

Community, he suffered right along with them and we as a nation are the same way.

The laws our nation pass affect Christians just like the unchurched. If God should judge our nation, the Christians will suffer the effect of His judgment.

Friends, when the economy dries up and there are no jobs, Christians are affected too.

When Hurricane Florence came through last year, it affected Christians just like everybody else. Some had help from FEMA, were traumatized and couldn’t get flood insurance.

When 911 occurred 18 years ago, I believe that some Christians lost their lives that day. Locally, when Abbotts Laboratories closed down some years ago, it didn’t just affect the unchurched, it affected churches and Christian believers as well.

The laws of the land affect Christians. That’s why we are to pray and vote for candidates who will pass laws that line up with the word of God. Examine what they believe and why they believe it.

The Lord promised the restoration of His people. In Micah 7:8, Micah said, “Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: When I fall, I shall arise.”

Community, we may not be all that we should be and do all that we should do, and in the process, we may get knocked down but we’re not out. Not by a long shot.

Can someone today declare that your “knockdown” is not a stay down. You will rise.

To those experiencing a setback right now; financially, spiritually and physically.

For those whom the devil had his feet on their neck telling them that they won’t make it, things are not going to change or going through a down moment can declare like the prophet Micah, “O my enemy; when I fall, I shall arise.”

This is not the last chapter.

Community, I remind you that where you are right now is not the last chapter, you will rise.

David said about a good man (and woman) in Psalms 37:24, “Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the Lord upholds him with His hand.”

Your down moment is actually preparing you for a greater service.

Declare to Satan by saying, “I may be down right now; hip surgery, chemotherapy, divorce, betrayed, radiation treatment, dialysis, unemployment, treated badly, but I’m not out because I’m still breathing.”

Community, all of us get knocked down sometimes.

Life can throw some hard punches, trials and hardships can come one right after the other but they don’t define us. Go throughout the day declaring, “I may be down, but I’m not out.”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.