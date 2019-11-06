Break-in

LAURINBURG — The John Blue House on X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into several buildings and stole floor jacks, a tool box of assorted tools, three kerosene heaters, an antique stove and miscellaneous antique items totaling $2,250.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into his Chevrolet Silverado damaging the right rear window and the touch screen stereo.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke-into their Ford Mustang. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 on McColl Road reported to police on Wednesday that someone had stolen an unknown amount of money from the coin machine at the car wash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte reported to the police department on Monday that a generator valued at $1,800 was stolen from them at Butler Mini Storage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Calhoun Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone had stolen a water pump from the property.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Domontrez Wortz, 26, of Wagram was arrested Monday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dometrice Ellison, 23, of Kennedy Street was arrested Monday for a failure to appear warrant out of Richmond County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremiah McNeill, 20, of Red Springs was arrested Monday for a failure to appear warrant out of Cumberland County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rachel Carter, 47, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Tuesday for a failure to appear warrant for felony probation violation. She was given a $20,000 bond.

