Two sheriff’s deputies sworn in by FBI

Courtesy photo Capt. Mikey Woods and Lt. Ronnie McGee were sworn in on Tuesday by the FBI as part of the FBI Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force. Courtesy photo Capt. Mikey Woods and Lt. Ronnie McGee were sworn in on Tuesday by the FBI as part of the FBI Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force.

LAURINBURG — Two members of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office have been sworn-in by the FBI as part of the FBI Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force.

Capt. Mikey Woods and Lt. Ronnie McGee were sworn in on Tuesday after going through several months of interviews and background checks.

“This is a huge accomplishment by these two officers,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey, “and a good day for the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Scotland County.”

The Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force is the vehicle through which all of the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies collaboratively address the violent crime plaguing communities.

The task force pursues violent gangs through sustained, proactive, coordinated investigations to obtain prosecutions on violations such as racketeering, drug conspiracy, and firearms violations. The Safe Streets Task Force concept expands cooperation and communication among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, increasing productivity and avoiding duplication of investigative efforts.

One of the key facets of a Safe Streets Task Force is the Enterprise Theory of Investigation. Combining short term, street level enforcement activity with such sophisticated techniques as consensual monitoring, financial analysis, and Title III wire intercepts investigations using ETI aim to root out and prosecute the entire gang. The ETI has proven how effective federal racketeering, drug conspiracy, and firearms investigations can be, whether it is providing the incentive for witnesses to cooperate or imprisoning the gang’s leaders for decades.

“… we are constantly implementing programs and training for our officers to protect the Citizens of Scotland County,” Kersey said. “Congratulations to Capt. Woods and Lt.t McGee.”

Courtesy photo Capt. Mikey Woods and Lt. Ronnie McGee were sworn in on Tuesday by the FBI as part of the FBI Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Sworn-in.jpg Courtesy photo Capt. Mikey Woods and Lt. Ronnie McGee were sworn in on Tuesday by the FBI as part of the FBI Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force.