LAURINBURG — After more than 20 years in his seat, incumbent Laurinburg City Council member Curtis Leak was defeated in Tuesday’s municipal election by a landslide vote.

Challenger Don Rainer took the seat from Leak with more than 40% of the votes, while Leak received a little more than 28%. Out of the 1,043 votes cast for District 1, Rainer took 423 and while Leak received 298. Coming in second with votes was another newcomer, Reginald Korrie McNair, who received 311 votes.

Before his run for office, Rainer was a notable face at many City Council meetings, asking for members to find ways to fix the flooding issue around the city — especially around Isabelle Street, where he lives. During the many forums, he hit on the main focuses of fixing infrastructure and working on getting the fire station on the north side back into operation.

“Hard work pays off,” Rainer said. “I want to thank District 1 for their support. God did it.”

Rainer told WLNC radio he is looking forward “to relaxing for a minute before coming together as a team with the City Council.“

Attempts to reach Leak on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_District1.jpg