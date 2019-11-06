Adams whips Block to retain her council seat

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Mary Jo Adams reacts with supporters to her victory Tuesday over Matthew Block. Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Mary Jo Adams reacts with supporters to her victory Tuesday over Matthew Block.

LAURINBURG — City Council Incumbent District 2 candidate and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Jo Adams will continue her tenure for another four years.

Adams beat two challengers, newcomer Nicole Williams-Gibbs and Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block, to keep her seat on the City Council.

In the highly publicized election, Adams caught an early lead with a majority of the One-Stop Early Voting ballots, then extended that lead with Tuesday’s municipal election turnout. She tallied a total of 1,148, while Block received 683 and Williams-Gibbs received 141.

There were also 12 write-in votes.

“I am overwhelmed,” Adams said. “I have had unbelievable support and encouragement and I’m happy for Laurinburg.”

Adams told WLNC that now starts the healing process with Laurinburg coming together.

Block decided that, after his second stint of four-years as mayor, he would instead run for District 2 in hopes of being able to gain a vote on the board. He had been very vocal during his candidacy that he believed the mayor had no real power and that he could move more ideas along in the voting seat, mainly in hopes of bringing a recreation center to the city of Laurinburg.

While campaigning, Block publicly backed Paul Tate for mayor and Don Rainer for District 1, but Tate lost his mayoral bid to Jim Willis and Rainer took the seat from incumbent Curtis Leak.

”I want to thank all the citizens who cast their vote for me,” Block said. “We came up short and that is disappointing. But I believe the new City Council, with the election of Don Rainer, will do a good job moving Laurinburg ahead.”

Williams-Gibbs decided to run for the first time in this election and saw the process as a learning experience. She has said she’ll be back in the future.

“I am grateful for the experience and for all the people I have met,” Williams-Gibbs said. “I found out campaigning you have to start a year in advance but this is not going to be my last time you’re going to see more of me.

“Anything that I do is for our community and we came to win,” she added, “(and) even though I lost the race, in my book I’m still a winner.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Mary Jo Adams reacts with supporters to her victory Tuesday over Matthew Block. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_District2-1.jpg Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Mary Jo Adams reacts with supporters to her victory Tuesday over Matthew Block.

Margin of victorywas 465 votes