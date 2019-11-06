County communities elect 3 mayors

Outside Laurinburg, voters in Scotland County elected three mayors along with seven board members — though at least one town board race will come down to write-in candidates.

None of the communities had One-Stop Early Voting available, so all votes cast came on Tuesday.

East Laurinburg

Marshall Stevens Sr. was elected mayor with 15 votes, with 12 ballots cast for write-in candidates.

The East Laurinburg board saw Gail Davis as the lone candidate looking for one of three seats. She received 23 votes, while a total of 27 votes were cast for a number of write-in candidates. From those, both Ralph Scott and Tyresa Haywood were elected to seats.

Gibson

Eric Stubbs fended off a trio of challengers to win the mayor’s seat on Tuesday, garnering 45 votes.

Randy Pearson finished second with 32 votes, while Lisa Bullard Campbell received 24 votes and Annie Taylor got 18. There were no write-in ballots cast.

“I’m sort of speechless,” Stubbs said after the results were posted. “I’m happy that we’re able to make some improvement and change in Gibson. Hopefully it will be a change for the better.”

For the Gibson board, Jerry Lee Glover took 99 votes to win one of two vacant seats, while Josh Byrd narrowly defeated Howard Chavis by a 39-37 margin for the second seat. There were 13 write-in votes cast.

Gibson also had to fill an unexpired term on the board, and Marjorie Whitlock was the lone candidate. She gathered a total of 102 votes to win the seat, and there was one write-in vote.

Wagram

Milton W. Harmer earned the town’s mayoral seat with 32 votes on Tuesday. There was also one write-in vote.

The Wagram board had three seats available with just three candidates — Kendrick Thomas garnered the most votes with 37, followed by Cullen Edwards with 26 and Bernice M. Gorham getting 12. Because Gorham recently passed away, the final seat will be filled from within four write-in votes cast for four different people.

Maxton

Scotland County voters gave Paul Davis 40 votes for the mayor’s seat and Victor Womack Sr. received five — but Womack won the post when voting in Robeson County was added in, 229-193.

In the voting for three available seats on the Maxton board, local voters gave the nod to Paul McDowell (27 votes), Harold Seate (24 votes) and Elizabeth Gilmore (17 votes). Donna Locklear received 15 votes, Toni Bethea and Chandra Short each got seven votes, and there was one write-in vote.

But when the Robeson County votes were tallied, the trio of McDowell (284), Bethea (248) and Gilmore (214) were declared winners.

