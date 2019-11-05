Pizza party for charity

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Optimist Club of Laurinburg held a fundraiser at Pizza Inn on Tuesday for the Phillip Hayes Memorial Scholarship Fund. For the first year since 2010, the club was unable to hold a softball tournament to raise money for the scholarship so members came together at Pizza Inn helping the wait staff with drinks, clearing tables and more. All tips went in support of the Phillip Hayes Memorial Scholarship Fund, along with a percentage of the sales for the evening contributed by Scottish Foods.