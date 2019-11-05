Rotary Club learns about cyber-security

W. Curt Vincent | The Exchange Derek Schott and George Hayner from Netsafe Solutions spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. W. Curt Vincent | The Exchange Derek Schott and George Hayner from Netsafe Solutions spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — More than 65% of hacking takes place through email. A majority of hacking originates from foreign counties. Hacking can affect a single individual as easy as it can large corporations or cities.

That was just a part of the message brought to the Rotary Club on Tuesday by George Hayner and Derek Schott, managing directors of Netsafe Solutions.

“It doesn’t have to be a city like Baltimore or Atlanta, it can be a small business with just a few people or even an individual,” Schott said. “These guys (hackers) don’t care of you have five people or 500.”

When a system gets locked down by hackers, there are only two choices available — pay the ransom or rebuild the system. But Hayner said that, even when a ransom is paid, the system will need to be rebuilt anyway.

“Ransoms are often anywhere between $5,000 and $10 million,” Scott said.

But paying the ransom and/or rebuilding the system is only a portion of the overall cost.

“The loss of productivity is also a big problem,” Shott said. “But the bottom line is this: if you don’t change your behavior, you’re setting yourself up to be attacked again.”

He added that there are simple ways to keep from being hacked.

For individuals, there are anti-virus programs that can be downloaded, and using backups are important.

“It’s really best to back up everything and keep that backup in a different location,” Hayner said. As far as anti-viruses, the free ones are OK, but there is a reason they are free. I’d suggest paying for a good one — one that blocks ransom-ware.”

But once an individual or company is attacked, Hayner said there is no way to get information back unless the ransom is paid.

“And you can only pay with krypto-currency so it can’t be traced,” he said. “And it takes a lot of time and effort — but there is also a time limit in order to get your information back.”

He went on to explain that passwords are breakable now, even those that may be 18 characters long with special things in them.

“Now, many using a second layer of protection attached to a physical device,” he said. “That allows for simpler passwords.”

Hayner emphasized that individual home computers are just as easily hacked, and once they are, the hackers can get access to bank accounts, steal your identity and more.

“Protection is important across the board, whether you have a home computer or own a business,” he concluded.

