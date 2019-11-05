Bright Hopewell to honor veterans

LAURINBURG — Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church is kicking off Veterans Day weekend early on Saturday with its annual breakfast.

The Veterans Day Breakfast has been going on for around five years, according to the Rev. Garland Pierce.

“This is open to all veterans, active duty and their families,” Pierce said. “We set aside the morning to allow them to come in and enjoy breakfast and fellowship. It allows for them to share stories and camaraderie with each other.”

The doors will open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and will go until 10 a.m.

“This gives us a chance to recognize those who have served and say thank-you,” Pierce said. “We have 10 to 15 veterans in our church so not only does this give us an extra opportunity to say thank you to them but to also say thank you to those in the community because it’s open to all veterans.”

On Monday the Scotland County Veterans’ Council will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Legion Park at 11 a.m. The event will include a speaker, songs and a 21-gun salute. Also on Veterans Day Golden Corral will offer a free dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for active duty and veterans for the 19th year.

“We’re looking forward to starting the weekend of honoring our veterans,” Pierce said. “And this isn’t just a thank you for those who served but also for the families since they all serve together. This is us showing our appreciation for their sacrifices that they’ve made for our country.”

