Photos courtesy of Philip McRae

Members of the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club posed with members of the St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team, coached by Yvette Sparks, on Friday during the club’s annual pancake dinner fundraiser. The team assisted the club with its pancake feast Friday evening and Saturday morning. The Lady Knights followed their public service project with a blowout win over Regent University on Saturday afternoon at Harris Courts on the St. Andrews Campus.