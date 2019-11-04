Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cotton Drive reported to police on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle, but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Roosevelt Street reported to the police department Thursday that unknown persons broke in through a bathroom window and stole a 50-inch TV, 42-inch TV and 32-inch TV totaling $1,050.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone broke in and stole a 50-inch TV valued at $250.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to police on Friday that unknown persons had broken-in and stole two computers and two tires valued at $2,800.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bundy Lane reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen a toolbox, leaf blower and weed eater totaling $400 from a storage building.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to police on Sunday that a rear window was busted out the residence and a microwave was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Scotland Inn on Thursday after a Laurinburg resident reported their 2008 Chrysler 300 was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered after it was involved in a traffic accident. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — The Clinton Inn reported to the police department on Friday that a unknown white male wearing a gray hoodie, dark sweats and a red bandanna covering his face stole $410 from the clerk of the motel.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bennettsville, South Carolina reported to the police department on Wednesday that while parked on Dixon Street someone had caused $500 damage to the left rear passenger window of their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Covington Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone cause $200 damage to the driver side window.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of Chestnut Street reported to the police department on Sunday that she and a male got into a verbal altercation before he hit her with a gun busting her lip and knocking out several teeth.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Performance Elite Collision on Sanford Road after a group of juveniles knocked over a 55-gallon barrel of paint thinner and set it on fire. No major damage was reported and police are still investigating.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Robert Washington Jr., 27, of Charlotte Street was arrested Friday for larceny. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Brian Locklear, 31, of Maxton was arrested Friday for failure to appear out of Robeson County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Burl Cox, 30, of Sneads Grove Road was arrested Friday for kidnapping, assault and battery warrants out of South Carolina. He was given a $50,000 bond. Cox was additionally charged with breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and conspiracy to committee larceny in connection to an Oct. 24 larceny. He was given an additional $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Wilmer Malotte II, 55, of Aurora Street was arrested Friday for a failure to appear out of Arizona. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George Lowery, 24, of Third Street was arrested Saturday for second degree trespass, assault on a female and disorderly conduct. He was given a $20,200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rodrigus Davis, 20, of Maxton was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana, failure to disperse and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500.

LAURINBURG — Eric Love, 25, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for failure to disperse and carrying a concealed gun. He was given a $1,000 bond.

