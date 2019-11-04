GREENSBORO (AP) — Family and friends have paid tribute to former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina, who died of a rare virus at the age of 66.

Hagan’s funeral service was held Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, where she lived for decades.

Gov. Roy Cooper and former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill were among those who eulogized Hagan during the service.

About three years ago, Hagan contracted a rare virus spread from ticks to humans, leading to brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk. She died Oct. 28.

The Democrat was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008, after a 10-year state legislative career. Hagan served one term before losing to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.