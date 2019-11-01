Contributed photos

Residents of Scotland County provided photos from Halloween evening of their children enjoying the time of trick-or-treating in a variety of costumes.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo1.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo3.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo4.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo5.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo6.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo7.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo8.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo9.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo10.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo11.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo12.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo13.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo14.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Hallo15.jpg

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_HalloMAIN.jpg