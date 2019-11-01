Break-in

LAUREL HILL — Wards Heating and Cooling Services on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 21 that someone had broken in and caused $400 damage to a glass window and bars. Nothing was reported missing.

LAUREL HILL — New Covenant Food Pantry on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office that, on Oct. 21 someone broke in and stole 10 cases of batteries, 30 cases of Colgate electric toothbrushes, 20 cases of paper plates, 150 bottles of Dove body wash and 10 cases of Dawn dish washing liquid totaling $4,700.

LAURINBURG — Multitudes Church on Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 22 that someone had broken in and caused $1,020 damage to glass door panes and a lock.

Larceny

WAGRAM — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 21 that someone stole two weed eaters, a side edger, two backpack leaf blowers, a chainsaw, a hedge-trimmer and a pair of bolt cutters totaling $2,645 from the property.

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Southern Railroad on North Rocky Ford Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 22 that someone had stolen metal railroad tie plates valued at $48,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Steven Patterson, 40, of Southwood Drive was arrested Oct. 23 for injury to personal property, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. He wasn’t given a bond.

GIBSON — Raheem Bines, 21, of Myra Street was arrested on Oct. 25 for larceny and conspiracy. He was given a $2,000 bond.

