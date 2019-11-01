RCC to unveil new Scotland County campus

McInnis FRONT PAGE Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Richmond Community College has recently added two new buildings to its presence on McLean Street in downtown Laurinburg. JUMP PAGE Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Richmond Community College will hold a community open house on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the college’s new Scotland County campus in downtown Laurinburg. McInnis FRONT PAGE Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Richmond Community College has recently added two new buildings to its presence on McLean Street in downtown Laurinburg. JUMP PAGE Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange Richmond Community College will hold a community open house on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the college’s new Scotland County campus in downtown Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — Richmond Community College will host an open house on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. for its new Scotland County Campus.

RichmondCC has recently added two new buildings to its presence on McLean Street in downtown Laurinburg, allowing the College to offer more programs and services to the people of Scotland County and surrounding communities.

“This is an exciting time for the College as we expand our footprint in Scotland County, making education and career training more accessible for the people of this community,” Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, said. “This new campus will offer all the services and resources that our Hamlet campus provides and offer new programs that focus on short-term training for high-paying jobs right here in Scotland County.”

The open house, which is free and open to the public, will give people a chance to tour the Honeycutt Center, the Morgan Center and the Covington Street Building.

“People will get to explore the programs we currently offer in Scotland County such as HVACR training, practical nursing, nursing assistant to become a CNA, plus new classes like Detention Officer Certification and Industrial Mechanics training,” Vice President for Instruction Kevin Parsons said.

The expansion of the Laurinburg campus is good news to Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave.

“The expansion of RCC will greatly benefit Scotland County Schools’ students and it will only strengthen our partnership,” he said. “Last year, our students earned over 1,085 college credits through dual enrollment with RCC. The expansion will allow for more courses to be taught on the Laurinburg campus, thus allowing for even more opportunities for our students to take college courses while still in high school at no charge.

“Not only are our students earning free college credits through RCC, but they also can earn industry-recognized credentials which give them a competitive edge when entering the workforce,” Hargrave added. “Last year our students earned 1,661 credentials. With the expansion, we anticipate that number to grow even more.”

The College’s Student Government Association will also be hosting its Fall Festival at the new campus, so there will be games and activities for all ages. WLNC will be doing a live remote, capturing the event on air for its listeners.

Nearly 50 prizes will also be given away to those who tour the facilities and visit the many stops in all three buildings.

“We look forward to showing off this new campus for the people of Scotland County and better serving them and their families,” McInnis said.

To learn more, call RichmondCC at 910-410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

