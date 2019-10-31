City begins downtown project

LAURINBURG — As of Thursday, Roper Street from South Main to Atkinson was closed as the city begins work on more of the parking lot project.

According to Stacey McQuage, director of public utilities, new storm drains will be put into the area since there are none currently.

“We hope to be off Roper Street in a week or two and let people get back to normal,” McQuage said. “But that’s if we don’t have anything bad happen, like a waterline break — and if we have bad weather it could be longer.”

Recently the city finalized for the six parcels of land between South Gill and West Railroad streets and once its completed will feature a green space and parking areas. The idea is to have a space in downtown, with the natural shade of the trees that are there, to hold festivals and farmers markets.

The alley that leads from Roper Street to the project will also be closed permanently, as it is going to be made into a pedestrian walkway for the project.