Courtesy photo

Employees with the Bradford FaulenberryFamily Medicine office in Laurinburg dressed up for Halloween on Thursday. In the photo are Kim Faulkenberry, Bradford Faulkenberry, Candace Wilkerson, Mandy Esquibel, Leslie Gibson, Kelly Lowe, Jill Mathis, Sylvia Sampson, Heidi Oxendine, Talisa Singletary, Melissa Milligan, Cindy Benson, Brittany Branch, Lisa Wheelerand Tiffany Todd.