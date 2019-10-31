Classic cars come through Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Historic cars filled the parking lot of Golden Corral in Laurinburg on Thursday morning with dozens of classic car drivers gathering for a lunch break on their way to North Myrtle Beach.

According to organizer Benny Huff, by the time they reach the beach, there will be 138 cars total going for the annual three-day “Fun in the Sun” car event.

“We really couldn’t do this without the help of law enforcement,” Huff said. “Scotland County has some great officers … they remember us and it’s good to be remembered in a good way.”

Huff added that, next year for the first time in eight years, they’ll have a cutoff amount of cars since the hotel they stay at has 180 rooms and the group takes up 110 of them.

“I never thought it would get this large,” Huff said. “We began because Harold Bessent told me he wanted to have his parking lot filled with old cars before he died. We started with 71 cars and we didn’t have all the help that we do now, so it was a job — but it all worked out and we filled his parking lot.”

One of the sponsors of the event is Classic Muscle, which helps provide parts to old classic cars. Bill Neely of Classic Muscle said that, while it was his first time on the trip, he was enjoying it.

“It’s nice to get to see our stuff out and running and everyone is always smiling and giving a thumbs-up,” Neely said. “We started with a bit of rain so it just shows how dedicated they are that rain doesn’t stop them.”

Sgt. Vernon Jackson of the Laurinburg Police Department has helped out with the event the past few years and always enjoys getting the see the old cars.

“It brings back a lot of history,” Jackson said. “These are the cars that I saw growing up and that my dad worked on and it’s always nice to see them.”

As a token of his appreciation, Huff gave a donation to both of the local law enforcement groups.

According to Deputy Darryl Ford with the Sheriff’s Office, who accepted the donation, the money is always appreciated and utilized, whether it be for new equipment or cameras — while the Laurinburg Police Department will be putting the donation towards the annual “Shop with a Cop” Christmas event. The LPD’s donation was accepted by Chief ‘Duke’ Williams.

