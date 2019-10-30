Despite attendance, Haunted House was still a success

MAXTON — Hundreds of people made their way out to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport to get scared and shoot zombies over the past couple weekends.

The annual “Insanitarium” put on by Scotland County Parks and Recreation and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce saw nearly 1,000 people partake in the third annual haunted house and zombie paintball on Oct. 18, 25 and 26 — but lost out on a planned fourth night when it was rained out on Oct. 19.

“It was a success and, out of all the events, from feedback it was our scariest one yet,” said Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham. “With it being a fundraiser, we hoped to get more people out but we were able to provide something fun, so it was a success overall.”

Graham added that the zombie paintball, which was a new addition this year, was even more popular than the haunted house itself.

“Because it was more family friendly and open to those who didn’t want to get scared we had a lot of people coming to do paintball,” Graham said. “It was a huge hit with everyone.”

Over the years the numbers for visitors to the event have gone down. When it began in 2017 at the former Wagram prison, the event attracted more than 2,000 visitors and, last year when it was held on Roper Street, around 1,500 people went through the door.

Graham added that if the event does happen again, it could potentially stay at the location at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport in hopes for the even growing.

“A lot of work goes into this and we would love to continue doing it, but we want it to be an asset to our program and the community,” Graham said.

Graham thanks the Gryphon Group for providing the location and help to put on the event and the Chamber for helping put the event on.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Almost 1,000 peopleenjoy haunted houseand zombie paintball