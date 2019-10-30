Break-in

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into the storage building for the baseball team and stole $6,000 of equipment and items.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to police on Tuesday that unknown persons had damaged two tires on her 2012 Chevrolet Cruise.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tayana McNair, 32, of Branch Road was arrested Monday for simple assault. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Devetta Smith, 42, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Monday for simple assault. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kyle Harrington, 19, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Tuesday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Iula Brown, 26, of Second Street was arrested Tuesday for communicating threats, second-degree trespassing and probation violation. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Charles Capel, 30, of Carver Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,500 bond.

