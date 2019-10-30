UNCP celebrating American Indian Heritage Month

PEMBROKE – The Lumbee Genealogy Symposium has jump-started a long list of activities in celebration of American Indian Heritage Month at UNC-Pembroke.

The second annual symposium was held Oct. 24-25 at the University Center Annex. The keynote panel was the cast of “lumBEEs: Women of the Dark Water.”

Marshall Price, curator at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, spoke at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian on Tuesday. Price is curator for the first major exhibition of contemporary Native American art in the world, “Art for a New Understanding: Native Voices, 1950s to Now.”

The public is now being invited to join the campus in sampling Indigenous foods at the 11th annual Honoring Native Foodways event at the University Center Annex on Thursday, Nov. 7, and the Cherokee Warriors of AniKituhwa will offer three performances Nov. 19-20.

The documentary “RETURN: Native American Women Reclaim Foodways for Health and Spirit” will be shown inside the Moore Hall auditorium on Nov. 21.

American Indian Heritage Month is a time to celebrate UNCP’s unique status as North Carolina’s historically American Indian university. UNCP is the only four-year, state-supported institution in the country established by American Indians for American Indians.

For information, contact Cary Cox at 919-277-1167 or [email protected]