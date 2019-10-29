Church to hold annual Harvest Day plate sale

GIBSON — Those looking for delicious food and fellowship have to look no further than the St. John United Methodist Church on Thursday.

On Halloween, the church will be hosting its annual Harvest Day with BBQ and chicken salad plates for $8, as well as baked goods and crafts to help raise money for the church.

“We began doing this years ago to help pay for church repairs, but we’ve just continued on the tradition,” said the chair of the event Jane Hinson. “We’re a small church and many of us remember our parents or grandparents helping with it, so we’ve continued on the tradition.”

Hinson said she remembers her grandmother helping and coming out as a child for a nice family atmosphere, which the church continues on to this day.

“We hope everyone leaves with their stomachs full, but we also want you to feel like family when you’re here,” Hinson said. “We want to welcome everyone with open arms even if they are only here for a short amount of time.”

She added that it also takes time to plan for the Harvest Day with the shopping beginning around three weeks ago and the sweet potatoes — which will be on the BBQ plates — began being cooked on Monday while the chicken salad will be prepared on Wednesday.

“It takes a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun,” Hinson said. “You come home very tired but it’s a good tired… everyone who comes knows what they’re doing and what they’re cooking so it all goes very smoothly.”

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with eat-in or take-out options. The church is located at 6040 Main St. in Gibson.

