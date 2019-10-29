Monday’s weekly bridge results

LAURINBURG — The Bridge-At-The-Village group met Monday for the Common Game At Nite at Scotia Village in Laurinburg under the direction of Brian Potter.

The results were:

1. Mac Doubles and Lil Owens

2. Joanne Martin and Ann Buie

3. Doug and Connie Harris

4. John and Celeste Lewis

Second in B: Cathy Lewis and Lorene Evans

Third in B: Erv Hill and Betty Lewis

The club regularly meets from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the Scotia Village Cafe, 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg. The cost is $5 per player.

Note: The Instant Matchpoint Game scheduled Thursday afternoon, October 31st, has been cancelled because of insufficient registrations.