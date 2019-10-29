Harrell: Scotland County’s generosity ‘means a great deal’

LAURINBURG — In 10 years on the sidelines at Scotland High, Anzell Harrell worked with many different football coaches and players.

The Laurinburg native was on the school’s coaching staff from 1982 to 1992. Harrell coached running backs, and he also became the jayvee head coach during his tenure. He coached alongside Mike Dubis, Don Johnson, Norman Quick, Ricky Brooks, Tommy Britt, Sam Peshy, Gary Barfield, Mark Barnes and several others. Harrell helped develop numerous talented players, including Alexander Brown, Darrin McDougal, Jody Dockery, Jimmy Smith, Pat McCormick, Megil McLean and Earl McLaurin.

Harrell enjoyed being a part of those players’ lives, both on and off of the field. Harrell said he liked “working with young people, watching them grow and become respected and appreciated by a community that loves and embraces their contributions.”

Harrell still works with young people, although he isn’t roaming sidelines like he did at Scotland and Elizabeth City State University. He is now the director of student activities at Hampton University in Virginia.

“While at ECSU, I became the director of student activities while coaching football,” Harrell said, “and with my son playing football at UNC Chapel Hill, I knew at some point in order to see him play I had to make a career change. I stopped coaching at ECSU so I could support my son in his football career.”

That career move brought him to Hampton, a 4.5-hour drive from Laurinburg. But regardless of how far away life has taken Harrell from his hometown, Harrell hasn’t forgotten the things that make Scotland County special.

“Scotland County was a close-knit community where you were accepted for who you were and the contributions you made,” Harrell said. “My parents instilled in me integrity that has lasted a lifetime.

“People in our community treated you as if you were their children and made sure you were doing the things you were needed to do to make you a good and successful person with morals and values.”

Harrell was recently reminded about how strong those morals and values are.

Hampton brought in 45 college students from the University of the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on the Bahamas in September. Those students had their tuition, room and board and other fees covered by Hampton for one semester.

But those students also needed help replacing their belongings that had been tarnished by the hurricane. There was a clear need for clothes and other personal items to be donated.

The Laurinburg Exchange, WLNC radio and State Rep. Garland Pierce were ready to help. The trio joined forces to coordinate a “Community Giving Drive”. About two weeks ago, the group started collecting essential items to be sent to the students — clothes, hygiene items, gift cards, international phone cards and other goods.

The drive ends on Thursday. Supporters from Scotland County and beyond have shown exceptional generosity so far — and Harrell isn’t surprised.

“It means a great deal because it shows that the same community I was raised in and the moral and values I was taught in the Scotland County community still exist today,” Harrell said.

Donations can be dropped off at The Exchange office at 915 S. Main St. between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also serving as a drop-off site is First United Methodist Church on Atkinson Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for neatly packaged items and bags filled with 10 pounds or less. All donations will be shipped directly to the 45 Bahamian college students at Hampton University.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

