Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Scotsdale Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole two bicycles from the residence valued at $250.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wells Circle reported to police on Sunday that someone had attempted to steal his 2007 Honda Rancher four-wheeler valued at $5,500 that was later recovered.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Paul’s Tire on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons stole a 4×8 utility trailer valued at $900 from the property.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Sunday that a male and female had stolen two TVs, a vacuum and an unknown amount of other merchandise by leaving out of a fire exit.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Sunday that he came home and found his TV damaged from a bullet that had come through a window.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The night clerk for the Scotland Inn reported to police on Friday that a woman had given a counterfeit $20 bill for change and he hadn’t realized it at the time.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lekeithan Tyson, 20, of Cooper Street was arrested Friday for an order for arrest for breaking and entering and habitual indictment. He was given a $50,000.

LAURINBURG —Xavier Cummings, 29, of Yadkin Avenue was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Teyanna Nickleson, 29, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Saturday for domestic assault and resist, delay and obstruct. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Derick Campbell, 29, of Aberdeen was arrested for failure to appear. He was given a $7,400 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy McRare, 31, of Warren Avenue was arrested Saturday for assault inflicting injury to law enforcement officer, assault on a government official, carrying a concealed gun, injury to personal property and resist delay and obstruct. He was given a $30,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shamon Jackson, 29, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronnie Pankey, 64, of Pineview Drive was arrested Sunday for an order for arrest for driving while impaired, resist delay and obstruct and open container. He was given a $3,000 bond.

