Edible Book Fundraiser attracts 20-plus entries

LAURINBURG — More than 20 area residents sank their teeth into the third Edible Book Fundraiser to benefit the Scotland County Literacy Council, held Thursday evening at the Storytelling & Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

The event was well attended, dispute the fact that the Scotland High home varsity football game was moved from Friday to Thursday because of potential bad weather.

“The football game getting changed kind of got us, but I’m happy with the entries we have,” said Lana Richards, executive director of the Literacy Council.

The entrants had the opportunity to submit an entry into one or more of five best in show classifications — holiday, fiction, nonfiction, adult and child. Some entries overlapped two or even three divisions.

Lisa Grooms, a Laurinburg baking and pastry chef, has entered the contest all three years. Each year her cake entry is Bible story themed — the first was the Daniel and the lion’s den story; then the Lord is my Shepherd story; and, this year, it was from Psalm 42:1.

“I juts love being part of giving back to children,” she said. “And I love the Literacy Council and what it does.

“Plus, I love to bake,” said Grooms, who plans to open the “Little Old-Fashioned Bakery & Catering Co.” sometime in November on East Church Street in Laurinburg.

The evening also had a few first-time entrants, including Renee Anderson of Laurinburg, who received some help with her cake entry from her 12-year-old daughter Aniya. The theme of the cake was from the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

“I enjoy baking, and I chose that book because it’s the very first one I ever read with my daughter,” Anderson said. “And I managed to get her to help my with some of the icing.”

After the voting, those in attendance were able to sample the various entries. There was also a cake-decorating demonstration by Richards during the evening.

Winners on Thursday were:

— Children’s book was Renee Anderson with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

— Non-fiction book was Lisa Grooms with “As the deer panteth for clean water” from the Bible.

— Fiction book was “Stone Soup” by some of the students at the Literacy Council — Cora Johnson, Ann Douglas, Linda Barksdale, Melissa Locklear and Lily Davis.

— Adult book was Lana Richards for “Roses in December.”

— Holiday book was Shelba Perry with “Christmas Tea.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Event benefitted the Scotland County Literacy Council