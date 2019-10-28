Fall carnival was a hit

LAUREL HILL — After nine days of fun, the rides have been packed up as the first Laurel Hill Fall Festival & Carnival came to a close on Sunday.

The event was held from Oct. 18-27 with plenty of rides and fried food for local residents to enjoy. This was the second time that Michael’s Amusements came to Laurel Hill — the first was this past spring after the Laurinburg City Council did not approve the conditional use permit for the location on South Main Street, where it had been held for 12 years.

But Laurel Hill welcomed them with open arms to the location on Hwy. 74 and brought them back for a second event.

“It went really well — we had a lot of great crowds,” said Billy Norris Jr., promoter of the Laurel Hill Fall Festival & Carnival. “We did have rain on some nights, which put a damper on the turnout, but overall it was a wonderful family-friendly atmosphere and we didn’t have any issues.”

Norris added that he was glad that Michael’s Amusements were able to come back to the area to give people in Laurel Hill, as well as people in the surrounding areas, something fun to do.

“I was out there quite a few days and we had a lot of people from outside the county,” Norris said. “I was talking to one person from Troy, North Carolina. It was a great turnout of people from all over.”

Norris now says they’re going to start working on planning the spring carnival and hopes that they’ll be able to continue on the fall event as well.

“We’re really thankful for all of the support and we’re looking forward to doing it again,” Norris said.

