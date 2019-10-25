Committee of the Whole to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education’s Committee of the Whole meeting will be at a different location on Monday.

The meeting will be held at Sycamore Lane Elementary School for a tour of the new additions to the school as well as a tour of the new South Johnson Elementary School on Old Johns Road.

The call to order of the meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. while board members begin the tours at 5 p.m. At the meeting there will be several updates including that of the Hall of Fame and a funding update based on what was discussed at the liaison committee meeting which includes members of the school board and Scotland County Commissioners.

There will also be updates on IStation as well as a BRICK budget update.

The meeting is open to the public but as the board is meeting as a committee no action can be taken on any topics until the board meeting on Nov. 11

Set to tour school facility