Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Laurel Hill Fall Festival & Carnival is being held on Hwy. 74 East across from the Dollar General in Laurel Hill until Sunday. The carnival will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday offering rides, games and food for those who attend. Admission is free, but all-day ride wristbands are being sold for $25.