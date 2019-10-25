Coming together to provide a safe place for Halloween

LAURINBURG — In less than a week, school hallways and streets will be overflowing with children of all ages in a variety of different types of costumes.

Many various churches and organizations put together Trunk or Treat events leading up to Halloween night to provide a safer option for children to get candy and show off their costumes — but one local church is preparing to serve the entire community on Halloween night.

New Hope Baptist Church on Hasty Road is preparing for hundreds of trick-or-treaters of all ages to come and partake in its fourth annual Trunk or Treat.

“This helps keep children off the street, where they normally would be trick-or-treating,” said Rebecca Brooks, office administrator for the church. “This gives parents and children a safe place to come and get candy as well as enjoy other activities.”

Brooks added there will be games for everyone, as well as free hot dogs, soda, popcorn and cotton candy. One of the favorite activities that is put on every year is the Parade of Costumes.

The parade includes music and has an announcer to call out the name and costume of the participant as they come from behind a curtain and walk the red carpet.

“It’s always a lot of fun,” Brooks said. “We have families who partake and have an audience for everyone. It’s not a contest but it is a way to show off your costume.”

The event also has a cake walk, where participants earn a cupcake, train rides that are a favorite among the children and, this year, they’re introducing a “Face Your Fears” maze.

“This is part of our outreach program,” Brooks said.

There will be between 25 and 30 different decorated trunks at the event giving away candy when trick or treating begins. Brooks encourages the community to come out and enjoy the event and get plenty of treats.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at 11480 Hasty Road in Laurinburg.

For information or questions, contact the church at 910-506-2113 — hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Street party is back

Also providing a safe trick or treating environment in Laurinburg is the Neighborhood Watch Group around Covington Street School.

For the second year, Wilkinson Drive will be closed down between Covington and Gilchrist Street with the help of local police for neighbors to set up tables to give out candy.

“It gives a safe environment for the kids to get candy and for people in the neighborhood to come out,” said Joseph Plitt with the group. “The street is closed off so the kids don’t have to worry about cars while they’re out.”

The event is open to anyone in the community who wants to attend.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20181031_175922.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_20181031_182529.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1570969325565.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1570969335051.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1570969385950.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_thumbnail_FB_IMG_1570969396651.jpg

Local groups create Halloween activities