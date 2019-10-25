Mason’s Playhouse cuts the ribbon

Courtesy photo The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for its newest member on Thursday, Mason’s Playhouse. The business is a pay-by-the-hour, flexible-use service available to busy parents offering drop-in care and babysitting for children aged 1 to 11 years with extended late night and weekend hours. Courtesy photo The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for its newest member on Thursday, Mason’s Playhouse. The business is a pay-by-the-hour, flexible-use service available to busy parents offering drop-in care and babysitting for children aged 1 to 11 years with extended late night and weekend hours.

Courtesy photo

The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for its newest member on Thursday, Mason’s Playhouse. The business is a pay-by-the-hour, flexible-use service available to busy parents offering drop-in care and babysitting for children aged 1 to 11 years with extended late night and weekend hours.