Local musicians take part in festival

Courtesy photo Laurinburg residents David Spencer, right, and Von White participated in the recent ‘Jazz in the Courtyard.’ Courtesy photo Laurinburg residents David Spencer, right, and Von White participated in the recent ‘Jazz in the Courtyard.’

CHERAW, South Carolina — Two Laurinburg, North Carolina, residents took part in Northeastern Technical College’s “Jazz in the Courtyard,” a part of the SC Jazz Festival held annually in Cheraw.

Cheraw is the hometown of jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie. The festival highlights his accomplishments in the arts and while celebrating his birthday. Over 20 regional musical artists from the Carolinas performed in locals venues around the city.

NETC featured its own David Spencer, who lives in Laurinburg and works as the communications specialist for the college. In between tunes, Spencer, a national gospel recording artist, shared how his experiences attending North Carolina Central University in undergrad helped him prepare for this moment.

“Jam sessions were an intersection of musical ideas,” he said. “Regardless of your musical background, there was always an opportunity to sit in if you wanted to.” Spencer primarily performs gospel music, but there is an undeniable relationship between the genres.

Improvising and soloing on keytar, Spencer filled the lunch break with smooth sounds of Jazz Fusion, while Laurinburg’s Von White accompanied him on the drum set.

Other festival activities included a Bebop Parade, the Dizzy Gillespie Scholarship Golf Tournament, a Birthday Party for Dizzy, Madonnari-Southern Style Chalk Competition, a Jazz Mass, and more.

Courtesy photo Laurinburg residents David Spencer, right, and Von White participated in the recent ‘Jazz in the Courtyard.’ https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Fest.jpg Courtesy photo Laurinburg residents David Spencer, right, and Von White participated in the recent ‘Jazz in the Courtyard.’