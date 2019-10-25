LAURINBURG — Friday brought 148 registered voters to the Scotland County Board of Elections to cast a ballot in One-Stop Early Voting ahead of the Nov. 5 municipal election.

That number increases the total of ballots cast over the first eight days of early voting to 1,182.

On Friday, 59 voters cast a ballot in the city’s District 1 race, 88 in the city’s District 2 race and one in the town of Maxton races.

One-stop and absentee by mail are only available for Laurinburg and Maxton residents. Residents of East Laurinburg, Gibson and Wagram can only vote on Nov. 5.

The breakdown of those ballots cast ares:

— 778 were Democrats

— 154 were Republicans

— 250 were unaffiliated

— 529 were black voters

— 606 were white voters

— 29 were American Indian voters

— Two were Asian voters

— Four were listed as other

— 715 were female

— 458 were male.

One-Stop will run daily through Friday this week, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Scotland County Annex Building Conference Room.

The deadline to request absentee by mail will be on Tuesday by 5 p.m. The requests must be made on the state-approved form found in the Board of Elections office or on the county elections website. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Scotland County Board of Election Office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 or postmarked by Nov. 5 and received in the Board of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Precinct locations and closures for the Nov. 5 voting.

— Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex, 231 East Cronly Street, Laurinburg

— Precinct 2: The Learning Center, 420 Stewartsville Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 3: Scotland Place, 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg

— Precinct 4: South Fire Station, 1547 Hickory Street, Laurinburg

— Precinct 5: Johns Fire Station, voters will vote at Precinct 2

— Precinct 6: East Laurinburg Community Building, Third Street, East Laurinburg

— Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center, 24441 Marlboro Street, Wagram

— Precinct 8: Sneads Grove Community Building, voters will vote at Precinct 1

— Precinct 9: Laurel Hill Community Building will not be open

— Precinct 10: Gibson Fire Station, 6280 Gibson Road, Gibson

