Superior Court judge talks to Optimist

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg got a visit from the newly appointed Superior Court judge for District 16A.

Dawn Layton replaced Tanya Wallace after her retirement back in August and, as she was in Scotland County Courts this week, she made a stop to speak to Optimist members on Thursday.

“I’m a big, big supporter to help the youth,” Layton said. “If we can keep them busy, playing ball or doing something then hopefully they won’t find themselves in the courtroom.”

Layton has 15 years of experience working as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office and as the assistant district attorney.

She added that she would bend over backward to help some of the youth that found their way into the courtroom through the minor mistakes that lead them there.

“We’re all human … you live and learn and make mistakes,” Layton said. “Unfortunately they find themselves in our courtroom … I’m talking about the kids that are there from peer pressure or steal because there’s nothing to eat at home.”

Layton said that she’s trying to bring that mercy and compassion to the bench as well for those who she can help.

“It’s one thing to see a victim’s family on the street and they thank you for what you did,” Layton said. “But I can tell you the best moments are when a defendant comes up and say thank you Madam DA for giving me a chance and for believing in me. Those are the ones that make you feel the best in your heart.”

District 16 A comprises of Anson, Richmond and Scotland counties.

