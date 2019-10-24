Council approves rezoning request

LAURINBURG — Richard Boles Funeral Services will be adding a 7,5000-square-foot-addition to its facility soon.

On Tuesday, the Laurinburg City Council unanimously approved for 5.01 acres of land be rezoned from Residential-20 to General Business for the funeral home to build a crematorium behind the business on Hwy. 79.

The 5.01 acres is part of more than 30 acres of land that Boles is going to be buying so the crematorium will be concealed by trees. The crematorium will also include viewing rooms and offices.

William Purcell spoke to the council on behalf of Boles, stating that no new homes had been built in the area in several decades and added the operation will be clean and efficient.

“Twenty years ago there wasn’t much demand but now its very much a preference for folks because of cost and other reasons,” Purcell said. “The Boles have to send people out of town … there are very strict state regulations about how it can be constructed and operated.”

It was added that, out of the 5 acres, only about 2 acres will be used for the facility and there will only be one way in and out of the area, which will be gated.

During the Sept. 10 Laurinburg Planning Board meeting, there were concerns over the smell, mercury in the air, vapors getting into the ground and property values of nearby homes.

It was explained that the request is consistent with the zoning in the area and that the crematoriums are efficient, clean and have no odor.

The council unanimously approved the request.

In other business:

— Council received an update on community development including that over 60 trees were ordered for the annual tree giveaway. The city will also start replacing the trees at the Washington Park orchard that were damaged over two years of hurricanes.

— There was also an update on the State Bank Building, with two quotes on replacing the 30-plus windows on the property. It was also added that City Attorney William Floyd is working on the various avenues to get action taken on the property.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]