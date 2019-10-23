Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Muse Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken in through the rear window and stole $80 in cash and a bridal set of rings valued at $320.

Larceny

MAXTON — A resident of Johns Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone stole two German Shepard’s valued at $1,600 from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shepard Avenue reported to police on Tuesday that someone stole an $800 gas generator from their garage. Security footage from a neighbors home shows two people pulling up in a silver suburban and taking the generator. The incident is under investigation.

LAURINBURG — An employee of Tencarva Machinery Company out of Greensboro reported to the police department on Wednesday that while staying at the Holiday Inn someone stole $600 of power-tools from the back of their Ford F-150.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had attempted to use a counterfeit $10 bill to pay for their food. The person who passed it told officers that they received it as change from a restaurant in Rockingham.

LAURINBURG — Carlie C’s IGA in the Holly Square Shopping Center reported to police on Tuesday that an Indian female and white male passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the store.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Victor Blue, 26, of Queensdale Street was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_annacrime-12.jpg