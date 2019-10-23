FAYETTEVILLE — The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina are excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Award given by the Tobacco Farm Life Museum and sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

Eligible nominees must be between the ages of 18 and 40 as of Jan. 1, 2020. Nominees are to either be in school for agriculture/agribusiness or have worked in the agriculture industry for less than 10 years. The application process, open until Friday, Dec. 6, enables nominees to discuss means by which they are positively impacting their operation, as well as the greater agricultural community in North Carolina.

The Innovative Young Farmer of the Year Award is presented annually at the Breakfast with the Commissioner held in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“Playing a vital role in North Carolina’s economy, agriculture continues to be the number one industry in the state,” says Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit. “Through this partnership with N.C. Tobacco Farm Life Museum, we are proud to recognize our innovative young farmers and highlight their commitment to the industry.”

To apply for this award, visit the Tobacco Farm Life Museum website at www.tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org/innovative-young-farmer-of-the-year. Applications must be submitted electronically through this website.